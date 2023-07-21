Cooler Temps, Slight Chance for Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After rain moved out earlier this morning, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the daytime hours today, with highs building into the mid 80′s. A couple of storms will be possible late this evening into the early parts of the night, mainly being confined to the western part of the area. As for tomorrow, it looks to be mostly quiet (although a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out late in the day) with highs still below average, building into the upper 80′s. Unfortunately, the comfortable temperatures don’t look to last long, as triple digit temperatures look likely for multiple days next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.