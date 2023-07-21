City of Clovis upgrades digital services for meeting agenda, minutes

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has upgraded its digital services to provide quick and convenient access to city meeting information and details.

City officials say starting Thursday, all Clovis City Commission, as well as city board and committee meetings, including agenda, minutes and recordings, may be viewed on the City of Clovis website.

City officials stated due to technology platform upgrades by Granicus, which provides digital government support to the city for its Commission meetings, the MinuteTraq platform will no longer be supported.

In preparation for this, city officials say the city has upgraded its agenda management to the Granicus Peak Platform.

“The City of Clovis has been working on the transition from Granicus MinuteTraq to Granicus Peak for a couple years,” said IT Director Stephen Rickman. “We have worked hard to make this transition as seamless as possible for the Commission and staff who will utilize the platform. It will provide a one-stop-shop for the public to view all City of Clovis meetings, providing them with video links to watch meetings live, agenda and agenda packets, minutes and other information.”

