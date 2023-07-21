City of Amarillo gives update on Sweetgum Lane water main break repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is making progress on the Sweetgum Lane water main break.

City officials say crews responded quickly and temporary fixes have been made to ensure residents in the area have water service during upcoming repairs.

Starting Monday, the city will begin permanent repairs, which include installing a new valve and laying new piping. Officials say these repairs are essential to provide a lasting solution.

Permanent repairs are scheduled throughout the following week.

