Childress man sentenced to 15 years for murder

A Childress man will serve 15 years in prison for a first degree felony murder that took place in April.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man will serve 15 years in prison for a first degree felony murder that took place in April.

The District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District announced the sentencing of 74-year-old Henry Lee Garrett.

Officials say Garrett, from Childress, was arrested by Texas Ranger William Gillentine on April 30 for the murder that took place April 29 in Memphis.

“We are very pleased with how this case turned out,” said District Attorney Luke Inman. “We worked closely with the victim’s family, and with the top-notch work from the Sheriff’s Office and the Ranger Gillentine, this came to a quick resolution so the family won’t be in limbo for years and can try to move on.”

Officials say Garrett was also ordered to pay $290 in court costs.

