Canyon Main Street looking for artists for city’s new mural

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street is looking for an artist for its new and upcoming mural in Canyon.

The City of Canyon said the mural will be the first mural installed for the new program that will help cover the costs of approved murals installed in Canyon.

“The CMS Design Committee has discussed murals many times in the past, but with the recent public interest, felt like this was the right time to start the program,” said Kirstie Proctor, Canyon Main Street Coordinator.

The mural program is new to Canyon Main Street, which focuses on beautifying Canyon.

“As an accredited Main Street City, we have access to resources that will help ensure the murals will be positive for our community and will not damage the historical buildings they might be on. By being involved in the murals that go up in Canyon, we can also assist in any maintenance that may need to be done in the future to keep them looking nice,” Proctor said.

In this program, Canyon Main Street will share the costs of a mural installation with the business owner and help maintain the quality of the mural over time.

The first mural will be on the northeast corner of the downtown square on the west wall of the Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters building. City officials said the theme of the mural is Palo Duro Canyon, but they want an artist to put a twist on it.

“We are excited to be part of Canyon’s Main Street project,” said Bill Gaydosh, owner of Palo Duro Canyon Outfitters. “Depicting Canyon’s rich history on our building is an honor and we can’t wait to see the winning mural.”

Artists who want to participate will need to submit a detailed sketch of their idea for the mural and examples of past work by Sep. 1.

Artist selection will be decided by the Canyon Main Street Design Committee and building property owner. The chosen artist will be announced on Sep. 29.

Here is how judges will choose a muralist:

Overall mural concept

Past experience with murals/public art

Familiarity/knowledge of Canyon and subject material

Projected timeline

Artist fee

For full details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.