Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.

New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash in Curry County.

About 7:02 p.m. yesterday, Curry County deputies were called to the area of Curry Road 15 and Curry Road I about a four-wheeler that had wrecked, according to Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

As first responders arrived on scene, EMS found 60-year-old Jeffery Joe (Jody) Ward who was unresponsive and pinned under the ATV.

Life-saving measures were administered, but Ward was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck.

