Amarillo VA to host PACT Act VetFest, VBA Claims Clinic Tuesday

The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System will host a PACT Act Summer VetFest this Tuesday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System will host a PACT Act Summer VetFest this Tuesday.

The event will take place July 25 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Kollmar Conference Room at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center, 6010 Amarillo Blvd. W.

VetFest is a Veteran Benefits Administration Claims Clinic that will feature VA benefits and health care professionals who are ready to help eligible veterans and survivors file a claim or submit their intent to file a claim and get screened for toxic exposures for PACT Act related benefits, according to a press release.

Organizers say while there is no deadline, veterans who file a PACT Act claim by Aug. 9, 2023, may have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

“We are excited to host this large-scale event for our veterans,” said Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, director of the Amarillo VA. “Our goal is to enroll veterans and file as many PACT Act claims as we can before August 9 so that our veterans can take full advantage of what this special enrollment period has to offer.”

Organizers say there will be volunteers present to help escort guests upon arrival. Appointments are not required, and all veterans and their families are welcome.

