Amarillo man sentenced for Paramount neighborhood bomb faces more requirements after prison term

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Documents filed Wednesday in federal court tell more about the punishment an Amarillo man will get for setting off a bomb in the Paramount neighborhood.

Besides an 11 year prison sentence, Erfan Salmanzadeh must continue mental health treatment and evaluation at a federal medical center in Orange County, California. The documents mention “significant mental health concerns” reflected in the pre-sentencing report about him.

Also, after release, Salmanzadeh will begin serving a lifetime of closely monitored probation.

Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty in December 2022 for use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and was sentenced to 11 years Tuesday.

