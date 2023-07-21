Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo man sentenced for Paramount neighborhood bomb faces more requirements after prison term

Documents filed Wednesday in federal court tell more about the punishment an Amarillo man will...
Documents filed Wednesday in federal court tell more about the punishment an Amarillo man will get for setting off a bomb in the Paramount neighborhood.(Randall County)
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Documents filed Wednesday in federal court tell more about the punishment an Amarillo man will get for setting off a bomb in the Paramount neighborhood.

Besides an 11 year prison sentence, Erfan Salmanzadeh must continue mental health treatment and evaluation at a federal medical center in Orange County, California. The documents mention “significant mental health concerns” reflected in the pre-sentencing report about him.

Also, after release, Salmanzadeh will begin serving a lifetime of closely monitored probation.

Salmanzadeh pleaded guilty in December 2022 for use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and was sentenced to 11 years Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed...
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan

Latest News

New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
(Canyon Main Street)
Canyon Main Street looking for artists for city’s new mural
The City of Clovis has upgraded its digital services to provide quick and convenient access to...
City of Clovis upgrades digital services for meeting agenda, minutes
Some lanes in downtown Clovis will close starting Monday as crews begin a $38.8 million...
Lane closures in downtown Clovis to start Monday due to roadway project