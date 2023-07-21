1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.

Preliminary information shows a passenger van was driving east on FM 2219 and a Kia SUV was driving west on the same road.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the van turned in front of the Kia, causing a crash.

The crash spun the van into a pickup stopped at the intersection of FM 2219 and Dowell Road.

The driver of the van was not hurt, but the passenger died.

Emergency personnel transported the three people in the Kia to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the pickup was hurt.

