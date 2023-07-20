Who's Hiring?
You’re invited to American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum for free this Saturday

(SOURCE: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to visit the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum for free on Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, the public can go to the museum for free during the Family Fun Day.

There will also be fun activities, such as storytelling, crafts, self-guided museum tours, free activity books, meet a real American Quarter Horse in the arena, special appearance by Two Bits mascot, snacks, and refreshments.

The free event is hosted by the American Quarter Horse Foundation.

