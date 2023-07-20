Tom Simons reflects on decades as voice of the Hereford Whitefaces

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford Boys Athletic Director Adam Naron sees the same quote when he walks into work every single day.

“When you walk into our fieldhouse, and you look up above the wall, it says ‘It’s a great day to be a Whiteface,” Naron said.

The quote is from Tom Simons, former Hereford county judge and mayor. Simons came to Hereford in 1972 and hasn’t looked back.

Through it all, he’s been the radio voice of Hereford Whiteface sports.

“I’m proud of what we have right here in Hereford,” Simons said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do through the years. I’ve enjoyed it immensely. For the most part, people are alike. People want the same things. We may look different, or talk different, or sound different, or whatever it may be, but we all want, basically, the same thing. This community, I think, has really found a way to kind of pull together for just that.”

Through the years, Hereford has seen state championships and exhilarating games across all sports... and Tom Simons has been there.

“Sports is kind of the great equalizer,” Simons said. “It can take the most diverse people, it can unify them. It can bring together the most polar opposite political views. All of that can be rectified by rooting for a team, a group of people, to do whatever it is they do. I think that’s had a great influence on what’s gone on here.”

He’s given a lot to Hereford over the years. When asked what Hereford has given to him, he remained humble.

“A life that I probably don’t deserve, honestly,” Simons said. “A lot of praise that I certainly don’t deserve. You just make a lot of friends and you get to know people that you wouldn’t know otherwise... people that may be way different than you, come from different backgrounds, have different interests. But you have one common interest, and that’s sport, whatever that sport may be.”

