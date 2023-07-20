Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch
FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect is in custody. Officials confirmed multiple agencies including DPS are assisting.
According to the Borger News Herald, a shooting took place near Milner Road on County Line Road between Borger and Fritch.
During a Facebook live by the Borger Herald News, Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry said authorities received a call around 2:30 p.m. of a person being shot at an address on County Line Road.
Sheriff Terry said Hutchinson County law enforcement was closer and responded to the incident.
According to Sheriff Terry, a person was found in a backyard shot. Officials confirmed the 43-year-old victim was dead and is the stepfather of the suspect.
A firearm was located at the scene, but officials were unable to locate the known suspect. A manhunt was launched with multiple agencies responding.
Sheriff Terry said the suspect will be moved to the Carson County jail later this evening.
This is a developing story.
