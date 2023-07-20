Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Women-owned businesses dominate downtown Hereford

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Most small businesses in the Hereford community are owned by women.

Hereford might be known as the beef capital of the world, but it’s so much more than that. Business owners rally around one another and want nothing more than the city to shine.

The Milligan family, who owns The Water Lot, had a vision to create a gathering place.

“We definitely are people that live the western way of life, we have horses and cattle and that sort of thing, hence the name ‘The Water Lot.’ Horses and cattle coming to a lot to water and so it’s kind of a gathering place,” said Britta Milligan, owner of The Water Lot.

You can find all kinds of goodies at The Water Lot, not just tea and coffee. There’s smoothies, energy drinks, and lunch that can be purchased every Thursday.

While grabbing a drink, you might learn a little bit of history as well.

“We tried to really incorporate Texas Panhandle history. We tried to name our drinks like you know, the Route 66, or the tumbleweed, and we have the dustbowl and different things. And so we have the heifer because we’re from Hereford, Texas,” Milligan said.

Several business owners said that the Hereford community is loyal, kind, and always wants to see others thrive.

Once Jennifer Vallejo decided to open Sunshine Greetings Floral and Gifts, the whole town of Hereford was excited to welcome her business to Main Street.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I had people calling before I even opened asking ‘when are you opening? What are you going to do? We heard you were going to move on Main Street,’” Vallejo recounted. “It took off really fast, it’s grown and it’s going to keep growing.”

Main Street is growing and the goal is to attract visitors and tourists toward downtown.

“In the future I would like to see a lot more businesses, people wanting to come to Hereford and make Hereford where their business is at. Also live here. It’s a wonderful place,” said Marisela Nanez, owner of Unique Boutique and Salon.

Women-owned businesses are dominating downtown. No matter what changes, Hereford will continue to be a working town.

