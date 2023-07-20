Summer Celebration: Hereford Career and Technical Education Program gives hands on training

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The recent addition of the Career and Technical Education Program in Hereford aims to provide students with hands on training.

Carolyn Waters, a retired teacher, says the CTE program is something Hereford should be proud of.

“I would think I would have to say, and truthfully say, that Hereford has one of the best school systems. And they have had for many years. Education has been a top priority of the city leaders throughout the years,” said Waters.

Waters says Hereford offers more classes for career and technology than other schools across the state.

“Hereford offers 15 of the 16 available classes for Career and Technology. We are the only school in the state of Texas that offers that many, so we boast about that some,” said Waters.

Waters says students from the CTE program often participate in state wide or national competitions, sometimes winning scholarships through the schools.

“And we have students from there, as well as of course, from our high school that compete statewide, some even national wide and lots of scholarships through their schools, and I’d say we’re very proud of our schools,” said Waters.

The program’s goal is to empower students to successfully transition into career opportunities and become contributing members of society.

