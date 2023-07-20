Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Summer Celebration: Hereford Career and Technical Education Program gives hands on training

Hereford proud of Career and Technical Education Program (Source: https://hhs.herefordisd.net/)
Hereford proud of Career and Technical Education Program (Source: https://hhs.herefordisd.net/)(https://hhs.herefordisd.net/)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kelsey Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The recent addition of the Career and Technical Education Program in Hereford aims to provide students with hands on training.

Carolyn Waters, a retired teacher, says the CTE program is something Hereford should be proud of.

“I would think I would have to say, and truthfully say, that Hereford has one of the best school systems. And they have had for many years. Education has been a top priority of the city leaders throughout the years,” said Waters.

Waters says Hereford offers more classes for career and technology than other schools across the state.

“Hereford offers 15 of the 16 available classes for Career and Technology. We are the only school in the state of Texas that offers that many, so we boast about that some,” said Waters.

Waters says students from the CTE program often participate in state wide or national competitions, sometimes winning scholarships through the schools.

“And we have students from there, as well as of course, from our high school that compete statewide, some even national wide and lots of scholarships through their schools, and I’d say we’re very proud of our schools,” said Waters.

The program’s goal is to empower students to successfully transition into career opportunities and become contributing members of society.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

An Amarillo area nonprofit is taking donations for a back-to-school giveaway as it kicks off a...
Amarillo nonprofit taking back-to-school donations for summer event July 29
Sharing the history of Hereford, Texas (Source: KFDA)
Summer Celebration: Taking a look at the history of Hereford
Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
Mission Amarillo asking for shoe donations before school starts
Mission Amarillo asking for shoe donations before school starts