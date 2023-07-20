Summer Celebration: Hereford beautification committee revitalizing city through grants

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - 125 years later, the city of Hereford is an industrial town that constantly works.

The Mayor of Hereford wanted the city to be known for so much more, and the Hereford Beautification Advisory Board was created.

The beautification committee is revitalizing the city and encouraging people to think of Hereford as a place to live.

Façade grants are given to qualifying businesses to revamp their buildings, making the space more appealing to customers.

The grant is funded by different fundraisers put on throughout the year. No money comes from the city.

“It’s a $2,500 grant, and really the qualifications are some kind of update to the front of your building, you know, either through a sign, a marquee, maybe repainting, a mural, landscape,” said Cathy Bunch, Mayor of Hereford.

If you’re a member of the Chamber, the Chamber matches the grant, bringing the amount up to $5,000.

The goal of revitalizing downtown is to encourage people to stay and raise their families in the city.

