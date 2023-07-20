Storms for Some, Sunshine for Others

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most people will start off Thursday on the quiet side, with lots of sunshine and highs eventually warming into the mid to upper 90′s. Places more toward the south part of the region will likely remain quiet and dry all throughout the day and night, while places more northward toward the OK Panhandle will have the opportunity to see more thunderstorms move through their area, some of which could be on the severe side. Things look to calm down for Friday and Saturday, where much more comfortable temperatures are expected.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

