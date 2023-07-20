Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andrea Fluhman, Mike Moffitt and Angelina Oliver
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Andrea Fluhman, Mike Moffitt and Angelina Oliver on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andrea Fluhman, AISD Assistant Athletic Director:

Amarillo ISD Assistant Athletic Director Andrea Fluhman talks to us about the upcoming school year, fall sports quickly approaching and more!

Mike Moffitt, Amarillo High Volleyball Head Coach:

Amarillo High Volleyball head coach Mike Moffitt talks to us about the upcoming season, some of his expectations for the team and more!

Angelina Oliver, WTAMU Volleyball Player:

West Texas A&M University Volleyball middle blocker Angelina Oliver talks to us about how off-season is going, what the defending national champions are looking forward to this upcoming season and more!

