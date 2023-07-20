Residential real estate impacted in Amarillo due to inflation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residential real estate here in Amarillo has changed over the past few years because of inflation and soaring interest rates.

Houses today compared to a year ago are selling in about the same price range, anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000, it’s just taking longer.

According to Greg Glenn with Coldwell Banker First Equity, he compares the market to driving a car; where in years past it was like driving 75 miles an hour, and today we are still driving, but going 55 miles an hour.

“Kind of an anomaly of the marketplace took place and then what’s happened since then, is for the last year, it’s kind of gotten back on more of a normal track cause the feds started raising rates where it started slowing some of that buying down. So if you look at a year ago we are about 17% lower in sales,” says Glenn.

While there are more listings than last year, it’s still not enough to reach what experts consider a market balanced between supply and demand.

Whether you are looking at buying a home or selling the one you are currently in, it’s important to be patient, as the current residential real estate market is described as unique.

Coming from a very strong seller’s market over the past two years, residential real estate has shifted.

“We are not completely out of a seller’s market but I would not say that we’re completely into a buyer’s market either. I like to tell people, my clients, that we are drifting somewhere in between,” says Felecia Middaugh, Real Estate Agent with Yellow City Real Estate Team, Keller Williams.

Middaugh adds if you are looking at selling your home, finding the right selling price is crucial.

“When you go to list a house, you’re not going to probably get the same amount that you would a year and a half ago or two years ago because we’re not in that market anymore. We have to be very strategic in what we list a home that we listed at the right price because we want to list it to sell not to sit,” says Middaugh.

If you are looking into buying a home right now, Greg Glenn says it’s all about location.

“The location is that predictor of what would probably be good in the future, if it’s not a good resale location it probably won’t in the future be a good resale location,” says Glenn.

While Amarillo has seen an increase in prices and interest rates, Glenn predicts seeing them relax.

‘What a lot of people fear is that there’s kind of a doom out there and I don’t see that happening, we just have too many people that want to buy homes, this is not the right time, but more people are being pushed into wanting to buy homes than there are homes. So to me, that’s always a positive factor because you’ve got a very strong amount of demand,” says Glenn.

