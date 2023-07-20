Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Residential real estate impacted in Amarillo due to inflation

For Sale sign
For Sale sign(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residential real estate here in Amarillo has changed over the past few years because of inflation and soaring interest rates.

Houses today compared to a year ago are selling in about the same price range, anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000, it’s just taking longer.

According to Greg Glenn with Coldwell Banker First Equity, he compares the market to driving a car; where in years past it was like driving 75 miles an hour, and today we are still driving, but going 55 miles an hour.

“Kind of an anomaly of the marketplace took place and then what’s happened since then, is for the last year, it’s kind of gotten back on more of a normal track cause the feds started raising rates where it started slowing some of that buying down. So if you look at a year ago we are about 17% lower in sales,” says Glenn.

While there are more listings than last year, it’s still not enough to reach what experts consider a market balanced between supply and demand.

Whether you are looking at buying a home or selling the one you are currently in, it’s important to be patient, as the current residential real estate market is described as unique.

Coming from a very strong seller’s market over the past two years, residential real estate has shifted.

“We are not completely out of a seller’s market but I would not say that we’re completely into a buyer’s market either. I like to tell people, my clients, that we are drifting somewhere in between,” says Felecia Middaugh, Real Estate Agent with Yellow City Real Estate Team, Keller Williams.

Middaugh adds if you are looking at selling your home, finding the right selling price is crucial.

“When you go to list a house, you’re not going to probably get the same amount that you would a year and a half ago or two years ago because we’re not in that market anymore. We have to be very strategic in what we list a home that we listed at the right price because we want to list it to sell not to sit,” says Middaugh.

If you are looking into buying a home right now, Greg Glenn says it’s all about location.

“The location is that predictor of what would probably be good in the future, if it’s not a good resale location it probably won’t in the future be a good resale location,” says Glenn.

While Amarillo has seen an increase in prices and interest rates, Glenn predicts seeing them relax.

‘What a lot of people fear is that there’s kind of a doom out there and I don’t see that happening, we just have too many people that want to buy homes, this is not the right time, but more people are being pushed into wanting to buy homes than there are homes. So to me, that’s always a positive factor because you’ve got a very strong amount of demand,” says Glenn.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person...
Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in
Amarillo man sentenced 11 years in prison for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Amarillo man sentenced for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say

Latest News

Summer Celebration: Trae Young Family Foundation gives back to Pampa Community
Summer Celebration: Trae Young Family Foundation gives back to Pampa Community
The economic wind is blowing directly to Canyon where college life, low cost of living and the...
‘That’s our goal’: City of Canyon experiencing growth over past decade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating
Mernickle Holsters attributes business growth to Pampa community (Source: KFDA)
Summer Celebration: Mernickle Holsters attributes business growth to Pampa community