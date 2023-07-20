Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County jury has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated charges.

The Randall County District Attorney announced Thursday Mario Alberto Espinoza Jr. was found guilty by a jury for a March 2022 incident.

The district attorney says in March 2022, Espinoza Jr. was driving close to 90 mph on I-27.

When DPS troopers tried to stop him for speeding, Espinoza Jr. pulled over briefly but then sped off, leading to a pursuit. The chase ended in Happy, where troopers found him hiding near a run-down barn.

Further investigation revealed Espinoza Jr. was intoxicated.

A jury found him guilty on both charges after a three-day trial.

Both crimes are normally third degree felonies punishable between 2-10 years, but because of the defendant’s past history of convictions and incarceration in prison, his charges were enhanced to a range of 25 years to 99 years or life in prison.

At sentencing, the district attorney says evidence was presented about the Espinoza Jr.’s long criminal history, which includes over five separate DWI offenses, as well as other convictions for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention, theft and indecency with a child.

The jury sentenced Espinoza Jr. to 40 years in the Texas Criminal Justice Department.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.