Rain chances up, Temperatures down

While Thursday is cooler, it’s pretty muggy out there today. This moisture in the atmosphere could help later, however. Going into late Thursday, an incoming push from the northwest meets up with a cold front from the north, firing up showers and severe thunderstorms for the north/northeast. Severe threats are as follows: flash flooding, large hail, and strong winds, with a low-end threat for tornadoes. Thanks to recent rains, a flood advisory has been issued as strong runoff will be possible. Tonight, the cold front pushes through, dropping us into the low 60°s overnight, with low 80°s Friday. Storm chances exist for the southwest tomorrow evening, but aren’t expected to be as strong.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.