Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rain chances up, Temperatures down

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While Thursday is cooler, it’s pretty muggy out there today. This moisture in the atmosphere could help later, however. Going into late Thursday, an incoming push from the northwest meets up with a cold front from the north, firing up showers and severe thunderstorms for the north/northeast. Severe threats are as follows: flash flooding, large hail, and strong winds, with a low-end threat for tornadoes. Thanks to recent rains, a flood advisory has been issued as strong runoff will be possible. Tonight, the cold front pushes through, dropping us into the low 60°s overnight, with low 80°s Friday. Storm chances exist for the southwest tomorrow evening, but aren’t expected to be as strong.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cooler Weather, Rain Chances
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storms for Some, Sunshine for Others
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Not As Hot