Not As Hot

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few triple digit days, highs back down into the 80s heading into the weekend. Expect mid-90s on Thursday with evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across the northern half of the Panhandle. By Friday and Saturday some cooler air settles in before jumping back near 100° early next week. Small rain chances continue, mainly later in the day, into the weekened.

Not As Hot
