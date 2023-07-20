Not As Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few triple digit days, highs back down into the 80s heading into the weekend. Expect mid-90s on Thursday with evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across the northern half of the Panhandle. By Friday and Saturday some cooler air settles in before jumping back near 100° early next week. Small rain chances continue, mainly later in the day, into the weekened.

