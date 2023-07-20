Who's Hiring?
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan

New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed Wednesday in Logan.(File image - Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed Wednesday in Logan.

About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy, two Mexico State Police officers, and two Logan Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of 540 Loop in Logan.

Dispatch told responding officers that 38-year-old Matthew Dimas of Tucumcari, N.M., had fired two rounds from a firearm from the back yard area of a home, according to the New Mexico State Police.

They were also told that Dimas was threatening to hurt his spouse who was inside the home.

When authorities arrived, they encountered Dimas, who was armed with a firearm.

Officers gave Dimas verbal commands to drop the weapon, but he didn’t. During the encounter, a Quay County deputy fired at least one round from his firearm, striking Dimas.

Officers administered life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived. Dimas was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The identity of the deputy who is involved in this shooting is not being identified at this time.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the shooting.

