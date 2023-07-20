Who's Hiring?
Mission Amarillo asking for shoe donations before school starts
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo is asking for your help to supply shoes to children needing them.

The shoes donated are replacing shoes that are falling apart.

“They’re going on the feet of people here in Amarillo, typically kids right here in Amarillo who don’t have any influence or control over the situation they find themselves in,” said Jeff Parsons, executive director of Mission Amarillo.

The 13 year old project, The Shoe Closet, is helping children who go to Amarillo, Canyon, Highland Park, and River Road school districts. Counselors at local schools reach out to the closet when they see a child who needs a new pair of shoes.

Parsons said there are several stories of children being thankful for replaced shoes.

“That little girl who was smiling for the next two hours just because you put a pair of shoes on her feet or a little boy who thinks he can run faster because you gave him a new pair of shoes,” said Parsons. “Something about a pair of shoes changes everything for a child.”

Last year, over 1,400 shoes were given to students in need. Numbers have been high the past two years. Parsons said it’s because of inflation and estimates this year will follow suit.

“Buying a pair of shoes became really prohibitive for a lot of families,” said Parsons. “Rents going up, groceries going up, you got to decide between feeding your kids or putting shoes on them, most parents are going to decide to feed their children.”

There’s never a time the Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet doesn’t need shoes. Right now, 275 shoes are needed to meet their goal before summer ends.

The shoe sizes they need change every day. To see an up-to-date list, click here.

