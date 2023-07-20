Who's Hiring?
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs

Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and crash near Guitars and Cadillacs overnight.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and crash near Guitars and Cadillacs overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Guitars and Cadillacs on shots heard in the area and a car leaving the scene.

While on the way to the scene, dispatch received another call for a gunshot victim at I-40 and Julian.

Officers found the victim was involved in a crash and had been shot several times.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

