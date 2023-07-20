Hereford coach returns to Whiteface Softball after 15 years away

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Claudia Garcia graduated from Hereford in 1993.

They’ve won five state championships since her 1992 volleyball team was the first to make the state tournament.

She then coached softball at Hereford until 2008, before leaving the program to raise her kids.

This year, she’s taking the reins of the program once again.

“It’s just the culture of just knowing people,” Garcia said. “Knowing that people are willing to help each other in this community, because we’re just huge on that. Whether it be sports, whether it be other programs that we support, just the small community feeling of helping each other out, loving each other and knowing that you’ll always have somebody to help you here in Hereford. The nicest people you’ll meet are here in Hereford.”

The energy on the Lady Whiteface softball team is already starting to shift with Coach Garcia at the helm.

Senior softball player Amiah Mendoza said summer workouts have already made an impact on the team.

Coach Garcia has arranged for national champion coach Janae Shirley from East Texas Baptist University to host a camp on Monday for the team.

Softball season may seem far away, but with Coach Garcia’s leadership, the Lady Whitefaces will be ready.

