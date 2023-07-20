Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hereford coach returns to Whiteface Softball after 15 years away

Hereford Softball
Hereford Softball(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Claudia Garcia graduated from Hereford in 1993.

They’ve won five state championships since her 1992 volleyball team was the first to make the state tournament.

She then coached softball at Hereford until 2008, before leaving the program to raise her kids.

This year, she’s taking the reins of the program once again.

“It’s just the culture of just knowing people,” Garcia said. “Knowing that people are willing to help each other in this community, because we’re just huge on that. Whether it be sports, whether it be other programs that we support, just the small community feeling of helping each other out, loving each other and knowing that you’ll always have somebody to help you here in Hereford. The nicest people you’ll meet are here in Hereford.”

The energy on the Lady Whiteface softball team is already starting to shift with Coach Garcia at the helm.

Senior softball player Amiah Mendoza said summer workouts have already made an impact on the team.

Coach Garcia has arranged for national champion coach Janae Shirley from East Texas Baptist University to host a camp on Monday for the team.

Softball season may seem far away, but with Coach Garcia’s leadership, the Lady Whitefaces will be ready.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Hereford Whitefaces
Tom Simons reflects on decades as voice of the Hereford Whitefaces
Sod Poodles sit in first in Texas League South standings.
A.J. Vukovich powers Soddies past Wind Surge
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Elorm Amenapor, Chris Caray and Phil Woodall
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Elorm Amenakpor, Chris Caray and Phil Woodall
Trent Loter
Summer Celebration: Harvester football has been ‘Trent Tough’ for over 30 years