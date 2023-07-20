Who's Hiring?
Cooler Weather, Rain Chances

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Temperatures will be trending downward today and tomorrow as the triple digits fade and highs today stay in the 90s. Scattered storms, possibly heavy, will generally affect the northern part of our area late tonight. A nice July cool front will usher in cooler temps tomorrow with low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Another round of rain is likely tomorrow night and will affect more of the area as the weekend begins. Near normal July weather is expected on Saturday with highs near 90, but temperatures will be on the upswing Sunday in the mid to upper 90s.

