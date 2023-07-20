Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo working to repair water main break near Sweetgum Lane

The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main break near Sweetgum Lane.
The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main break near Sweetgum Lane.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main break near Sweetgum Lane.

The break impacted the area, including homes on Olympic Court and Cypress Drive.

The city says the water main break poses unique challenges due to its age and placement under a storm drain.

The affected portion of the main will be isolated by installing valves.

Crews will install temporary service lines above ground to provide water to the impacted homes.

Solid Waste will relocate and place new dumpsters along the curb on Sweetgum Lane to minimize disruptions for residents. Residents on Olympic Court and Cypress Drive, who are serviced by curbside carts, will not be impacted.

At this time, there is no estimated timeframe for a permanent repair.

There is no boil water order in effect.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed...
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan
Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs