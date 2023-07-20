Amarillo Northwest Library hosting pet adoptions with Animal Management and Welfare this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library’s northwest branch will be hosting a pet adoption event with Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare this Saturday.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library, 6100 S.W. 9th Ave.

For more information on the city’s adoption program requirements, visit the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare adoption resources page.

