Amarillo nonprofit taking back-to-school donations for summer event July 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo area nonprofit is taking donations for a back-to-school giveaway as it kicks off a summer event July 29.

Organizers with the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion say its fifth annual Water Bash will take place Saturday, July 29 starting at noon at Bones Hook Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

Event organizers say the end of summer bash will feature water guns, water toys, rapid filled balloons, hula hoops and more. During the event, families can register kids for free backpacks and school supplies.

School supply donations can be brought to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, 1213 S.W. 3rd Ave.

Information on monetary donations can be found on the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion’s website.

Tremaine Brown, the nonprofit’s president and founder, said in a letter that since 2010, thousands of families and individuals have been helped through the foundation. During the years, the organization has provided physical, financial and emotional support in various forms, including feeding programs, winter coat programs, Christmas gifts, and school supplies.

