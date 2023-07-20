Who's Hiring?
A.J. Vukovich powers Soddies past Wind Surge

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles picked up yet another win on Wednesday night over the Wind Surge.

The Soddies trailed late, 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but top slugger A.J. Vukovich came up with a pair of clutch hits to put Amarillo in control.

First, it was a three-run blast in the seventh to put the Sod Poodles in front 6-5. Then, it was an RBI single to add an insurance run to help closer Kyle Backhus in the ninth.

Backhus found himself in a jam with the bases loaded and just one out, but worked his way out of it and the Soddies came away with the 7-5 win.

It’s the seventh win in the last eight games for Amarillo dating all the way back to July 7th.

Action will continue this week on Wednesday with a special ‘Christmas in July’ night on Friday and ‘World of Wizards’ night on Saturday. Friday will see one luck Sod Poodles fan come away with a free car courtesy of Country Auto Group.

