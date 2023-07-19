Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News) - A young mother in Texas died while giving birth to her daughter.

Ariana Sanchez, 19, gave birth to a baby girl that weighed 10 pounds and 6 ounces last Friday.

However, she sadly “took her last breath” during the birthing process, according to her family.

Sanchez’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, has since started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for her daughter.

She shared that her daughter would’ve been over the moon in love with her baby.

“What was supposed to be an exciting time for our daughter and family changed in a matter of minutes,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “We are all lost and still trying to make sense of what happened.”

Ariana Sanchez reportedly suffered complications during labor that led to her death.

According to the Sanchez family, the baby survived and is healthy.

“We have a lifetime of raising the sweet angel she left behind,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person...
Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in
Amarillo man sentenced 11 years in prison for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
Amarillo man sentenced for setting off bomb in Paramount neighborhood
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say

Latest News

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
FTC announces new operation to combat telemarketing calls
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice
Summer Celebration: Trae Young Family Foundation gives back to Pampa Community
Summer Celebration: Trae Young Family Foundation gives back to Pampa Community
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court