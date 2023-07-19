Xcel Energy could set annual peak for demand this week with extreme heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more electricity use.

Xcel Energy says preparing for the summer heat is a year-round effort, as it has to be ready to supply the amount of electricity needed for the whole region.

With the fleet of power plants, Xcel Energy says maintenance is done mostly in the winter.

“When the demand isn’t quite as high, so usually by the beginning of the summer we are ready to roll 24/7, if need be,” said Wes Reeves, spokesman, Xcel Energy.

In terms of the grid, there’s been long-term efforts to increase capacity, Reeves says sometimes there can be issues with overload.

“We had some earlier in the summer where we had to shift some load around and re-balance the system, but so far this week, we’ve held up pretty well,” said Reeves.

With the extreme heat, Xcel Energy says it is seeing a high demand.

Usually the system will peak end of July to early August, however Xcel Energy says we may set that annual peak this week.

“We have enough power on hand to meet that need, we also carry a reserve margin above that, a double digit reserve margin to make sure if something does happen to one part of the system, we can bring on more power supplies,” said Reeves.

As these temperatures soar, so can your electric bills.

Xcel Energy says home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill.

Customers are encouraged to make low-cost efficiency improvements and adopt energy-saving habits.

Some of those include:

Install a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when you are not home and lowers it when you come back

Use ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the home

Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

With your thermostat settings, Reeves says it comes down to personal comfort.

“Everybody has their level and every family has arguments about this, but the higher the setting you go, the more you are going to save,” said Reeves.

Xcel Energy says you can also reduce your overall bill by:

Turning off lights and electronics when not in use

Replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75%-80% less energy than traditional bulbs

Running washing machines, clothes dryers and dishwashers with full loads and only after the heat of the day.

Reeves says if you do these tings you could save up to 20 percent on your annual bill.

Also any customers having a difficult time paying their bills should contact Xcel Energy, as soon as possible.

It offers payment arrangements on a case-by-case basis and if you need even more assistance, Xcel Energy can connect you with different resources throughout the community.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.