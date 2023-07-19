‘That’s our goal’: City of Canyon experiencing growth over past decade

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The economic wind is blowing directly to Canyon where college life, low cost of living and the school district are adding up to opportunities.

Canyon East, Spring Canyon and Myra Park are developments in the area estimated to bring in around 1,300 residential homes. Residential growth brings in commercial growth that could relate into downtown Canyon thriving in the near future.

“We adopted a downtown master plan, that’s really exciting because downtown Canyon is what makes Canyon really special. It kind of gives it that Hallmark feel that people love to enjoy, especially during our large events, and so we’re really excited to look deep into that plan,” said Lucas Raley, director of planning and development for the City of Canyon.

The City of Canyon is seeing growth in it’s schools. Three high schools have already been built with West Plains being the latest to open last school year.

“We want to be the best of the best and empowering lifelong success is what we want to do for our students. We want to prepare them from when they start school with us in pre-K to go off once they graduate and become productive citizens in our society. That’s our goal,” said Robyn Cranmer, assistant superintendent of social services for Canyon ISD.

Canyon ISD grew by over 300 students last year and anticipates to grow even more this upcoming school year.

“It’s exciting to see the growth in our area not just with our facilities, but when you look around our area in general and you can see people coming to our area because it’s a great place to live,” said Cranmer.

CISD is currently open for out-of-district transfers.

