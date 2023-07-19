Texas Rangers Bicentennial celebration events in Lubbock start Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers will be celebrating the Company C Bicentennial with community events this Friday and Saturday in Lubbock.

Starting Friday, the Community and Ranger/DPS Day will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Ln, in Lubbock.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to visit with several different DPS personnel and learn about DPS tech like the Cyclone, Crisis Negotiation Unit, SUVs, drones, helicopters, gear and more.

Organizers say the event will also feature a blood drive, living historians, a lecture series, food and more.

Later Friday evening, the Badges, Boots and Bling fundraiser and appreciation gala will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The gala will feature dinner, a live and silent auction, dancing, and live music with the Ray Johnston Band. Tickets for the gala are $150 per person or $1,500 for a 10 seat table.

On Saturday, the clay sporting tournament will take place at Hub City Clays, 1475 County Rd 1, in Lubbock.

Four person teams will have 100 birds with ammo included for all shooters. Organizers say teams start at $600, and sponsorships are available.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets for the gala and sporting clay event, visit the Texas Ranger 2023 website.

