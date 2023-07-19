Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Pampa boutique, ice cream shop aims to be gathering place

By KyLeah Frazier and Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Sweet T’s Sweets and Boutique is just one of many businesses in Pampa.

The boutique, located in the middle of downtown, opened in 2018 and recently added an ice cream shop.

“It took us about five years to get there, and I’m not originally from Pampa, but we chose to put this store in Pampa because the community support is unlike anything we have ever experienced. Everybody comes out for all the events that we host personally, and as a community, and as a downtown. So we’re just super thankful and we will be here for a long time,” said Kimmell.

The owner, Tiffany Kimmell, says the welcoming community is what drew her to open her business in Pampa.

“The spirit of community here is so strong. I have met so many people that have just poured out support for our business, for our family. From the minute we moved to Pampa, we just loved it and knew this is where we wanted to be forever,” said Kimmell.

Kimmell says she hopes the shop can be a gathering place for families in Pampa.

“We’ve noticed that it has become more of a gathering place. We see families come through all day long with their kids, all the way from grandparents bringing their great-grandchildren. People just gather as they hangout,” said Kimmell.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

