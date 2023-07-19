Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Mernickle Holsters attributes business growth to Pampa community

Mernickle Holsters attributes business growth to Pampa community (Source: KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Mernickle Holsters, a company originally out of Reno, has called Pampa home for the last three years.

The unique business is one of the largest producing holster manufacturers for cowboy rigs used in competition.

Hayley Gething, junior executive for the business, says their business and personal growth over the last few years is because of the Pampa community.

“The EDC has been so great trying to help us grow, and just the town in general,” said Gething. “We’ve had so much luck with employees and just people. We actually had this mural behind me, the art teacher painted it for us.”

Gething says they are excited to continue to grow their business in a place that supports them and wants the best for them.

