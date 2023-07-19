Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: The Hype Hair Salon celebrates 1 year in Pampa alongside Summer Celebration

The Hype Hair Salon in Pampa celebrates their one year anniversary along with Summer Celebration.
The Hype Hair Salon in Pampa celebrates their one year anniversary along with Summer Celebration.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Hype Hair Salon in Pampa celebrates their one year anniversary along with Summer Celebration.

Owner Kayla Henry and her family moved to Pampa in 2022 for her husband’s coaching job.

When gearing up to open the salon, they worked to keep the history of the building in tact.

“We just came upon this, and this building is really cool. It was built in 1928. This has been a barbershop since like 1936, 1938, so when we were able to come in here, my dad and I did a remodel in like 10 days,” said Henry. “We didn’t change the floors, the mirrors are still the same, but we did come in and change the stations and just kind of bring it upscale a little bit.”

Henry says they work to give back to the community that has welcomed them with open arms.

“We do free haircuts the weekend before school starts both semesters, and we work with CASA, and so with CASA we do free haircuts for them,” she said.

Henry says it is because of the welcoming community that she was able to be voted Best of Pampa.

“I like to give back to the community that gave to us because this was totally a God thing for me to be as busy as I am, and be able to open a salon, and be able to be voted Best of Pampa,” she said. “It’s so amazing to give back to the community that’s given so much to my family and I.

If you would like to visit The Hype Hair Salon in Pampa, they are located at 120 West Kingsmill, Suite 105.

