Summer Celebration: Harvester football has been ‘Trent Tough’ for over 30 years

Trent Loter
Trent Loter
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Trent Loter is a man or routine and a lover of Pampa Harvester football.

For the past 30 years, Trent has been the equipment manager of the Pampa football program. He started in 1990, his junior year at Pampa High School.

When he graduated high school, he went to West Texas A&M where he was the equipment manger there for four years. Ultimately, he came back to his alma matter and has been sporting Harvester green everyday since.

Along with doing the laundry, folding jerseys, and passing out equipment, Trent has read and kept up with every edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Top of Texas magazines. By doing this, his knowledge of high school football expanded.

Next time you run in to Trent, ask him any Texas high school mascot, I guarantee you he could name it.

Trent was honored at this past Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony with a manager special achievement award.

Now, August 25th is a day that Trent is looking forward to; the first game of the season for the Pampa Harvesters.

Football Friday’s are his favorite and they rarely ever change. They start by eating breakfast with team., followed by a car ride back to the fieldhouse with Pampa head football coach, Cody Robinson, singing ‘Seven Spanish Angels’ by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles.

If it is a home game, he gets to attend the pep rally, showing off his moves, and he runs out of Harvester tunnel with the team. Then following the game, he goes to McDonald’s where he gets a #2- ‘Quarterpounder’, no onions, with a Sprite.

Routine is also very important to Trent.

‘Subway Fridays’ consist of a ham and cheese sandwich with black olives, a generous amount of black olives.

There are very few days that he goes without a Coke from Pak-A-Sak.

On Saturdays, he gets two chili-cheese dogs, no onions, and of course a 44 oz. Coke.

