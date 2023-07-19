Summer Celebration: Dane Hamrick ready for year one as head coach of Borger football team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Bulldogs are adding one of the biggest rising young stars in Texas high school football next season.

Former Tascosa defensive coordinator Dane Hamrick is entering his first year as the team’s head coach.

“This place to me has always been intriguing.” Hamrick said. “I feel like there’s a potential to win, they just need the right person to come in and gain the expectations of the kids and get them working hard.”

Hamrick helped coach up a historic Tascosa defense last season that produced multiple Division I athletes.

He hopes he can use the lessons Rebels head coach Ken Plunk taught him to take the Bulldogs to the next level.

“I think the first thing is they’re getting a good person.” Plunk said of his former defensive coordinator. “I think the kids, if they’ll put in the work, they’re gonna have a good football team because he’s gonna do things right. I think more importantly he’s gonna produce young men out of his program that are gonna be quality.”

Hamrick has been thankful to have had such an accomplished coach in Plunk to look up to and learn from.

“One of the best things he did to me is just always allowed you to be allowed in decisions, big decisions, and helped planning.” Hamrick said. “We met everyday, and we talked everyday about things like that. [He] allowed people to have a lot of responsibility and let people feel important about what they’re doing.”

Hamrick knows building up the program will take time, but feels with the right work ethic and mentality, the team is capable of taking a significant step next year.

“This group of kids lost five games by a touchdown or less last year.” Hamrick said, expressing optimism in what the group is capable of. “We’re right there on the cusp of being able to be successful, now what do you do to make the next step? To do the little things right? To win those close games and then get the confidence going and have a good time doing it at the same time?”

With Hamrick in the fold, optimism for the Bulldogs football team is as high as it’s been in a long time.

