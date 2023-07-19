Who's Hiring?
Summer Celebration: Borger athletes express appreciation for Bulldogs training facilities

VIDEO: Borger athletes express appreciation for Bulldogs training facilities
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the best resources the student athletes in Borger have is the state of the art training facilities in the fieldhouse.

Built back in 2018, the Bulldogs stake claim to one of the nicest facilities you’ll find in the Texas Panhandle.

Senior quarterback KJ Jennings talked to us about what it means to the players for the city to put that kind of investment into the school’s athletic program.

“I mean just the first time being in the facility and everything, it’s just a different type of atmosphere.” Jennings said. “We’ve got some of the best weight facilities, everything I’ve seen at some of the schools that I’ve been to. We’ve got one of the nicest fields I’ve played at. Just everything around here is just different...

“It means a lot actually because sometimes we haven’t had some of the best years, but them showing that they still have so much faith in us and our abilities and the things that we’re capable of to give us the, you know, everything that we’ve got over here it means a lot to me. I know it means a lot to the other guys who come in here and work just as hard as I do, if not harder, some days.”

An amazing turf room, locker room, field room, press box, you name it, they got it.

A great place for these athletes to enjoy the sports they love.

