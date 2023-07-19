Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party

By Zain Omair and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A birthday party for two young brothers in Ohio could’ve gone sour after nobody showed up, but after a call out to the community, they were given a gift they will never forget.

Ronny Meyer’s sons, Niklaus and Kol, were celebrating their 4th and 6th birthdays Sunday at Diehl Park in Defiance. Everything was ready to go – until nobody on the guest list showed up.

“They wanted to do something with water and water balloons, so we decided to do something in the summer for both of them. We got a cake with both of their names on it,” Meyer told WTVG. “But then, there was a bunch of people that said they were going to show up but didn’t.”

It was a disappointing blow to the boys’ big day.

“It definitely hurt. Not so much on us, but it was more seeing how depressed and how much it hurt the boys,” Meyer said.

To try and salvage the day, Meyer’s wife, Lacey, began rallying the troops online. She made a post to a Defiance community group on Facebook, inviting people to come down to the park and enjoy food and cake with the family.

But the family didn’t expect what would happen next.

Dozens of complete strangers, including other area parents and their kids, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, answered the call.

“I was just blown away by it,” Meyer said. “The moment they saw the fire truck, they were beyond excited. There was someone that came out with a Spider-Man costume on, and Kol loves Spider-Man. It just made his day.”

The act of kindness and generosity from the community came to the rescue when the Meyer family needed it the most, giving the two brothers the birthday party of a lifetime.

“They’re still excited about it. They’re so surprised at how it all turned out,” Meyer said. “My wife and I were both in tears with it because it’s nothing like what we would’ve expected.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
Officials said two people are dead after a camper caught fire on Sunday in northwest Amarillo.
Officials: 2 people killed in camper fire on Sunday in Amarillo
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Authorities said the Potter County Grand Jury decided a homeowner was justified after a person...
Officials: Potter County Grand Jury decides homeowner was justified after deadly break in

Latest News

Israeli president visits White House amid judicial overhaul protests
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border