State Rep. Four Price announces he will not seek re-election in 2024

Texas State Representative Four Price has announced he will not seek another term in the Texas House of Representatives in 2024. (source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas State Representative Four Price has announced he will not seek another term in the Texas House of Representatives in 2024.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Rep. Price says he does not intend on seeking re-election in 2024 and his current term of service will end in January 2025.

Rep. Price was first elected in 2010 and has represented the 87th House District in the Texas Legislature for seven sessions.

“It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to work on their behalf in the legislature and play a meaningful role in passing landmark legislation. I’ve given this decision considerable thought and believe the time is right to complete my service as a House member,” according to Rep. Price’s statement.

Rep. Price has served four years on the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, on 17 different committees — including six House Select Committees — and has been appointed to chair or co-chair for six of those committees.

During his seven sessions, he says he’s authorized dozens of laws that he believes now benefit Texans both at home and statewide.

Rep. Price, a Republican from Amarillo, has served Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Potter and Sherman counties, which are included in House District 87.

“It’s been a wonderful experience through which I’ve made many new and lifelong friendships,” according to Rep. Price’s statement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

