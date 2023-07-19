Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Elorm Amenapor, Chris Caray and Phil Woodall

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Elorm Amenapor, Chris Caray and Phil Woodall on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Elorm Amenapor, WT Track assistant coach/Team Ghana coach:

West Texas A&M Track assistant Coach Elorm Amenapor tells us about coaching the World Athletics Championships 2023 for Team Ghana, how the process went, what it means to him and more!

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles Broadcaster Chris Caray tells us about the Sod Poodle’s recent hot streak, winners of five of their last six games, how dominant Ivan Melendez has been and more!

Phil Woodall, TPSN:

Texas Panhandle Sports Network’s Phil Woodall talks to us about the Play Golf Amarillo tournament currently going on, some of the player’s performances and more!

