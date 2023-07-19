Sod Poodles star Ivan Melendez stays hot at Hodgetown in Soddies win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took down the Wichita Wind Surge in the series opener on Monday night by a final score of 10-7.

The majority of Amarillo’s offense game courtesy of the long ball. Of the 10 runs that the Soddies scores on the night, eight were driven in via home run.

A big part of that attack was newly minted Sod Poodle slugger Ivan Melendez. The seventh ranked prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks system left the yard not once, but twice in the victory.

That now makes four home runs in three games as a Sod Poodle for Melendez.

The Sod Poodles will continue the series against Wichita on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.