Ruben on the Road: Visiting the Johnson Park Youth Center Complex in Borger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Ruben on the Road, he traveled to Borger to visit the Johnson Park Youth Center Complex for this year’s Summer Celebration.

“It’s been here for a long time. 2009 is where they done some renovations, got some new slides in and it’s been here for a while and it brings something like a family, family environment. It’s real nice because you know, of course of 10-year-old and up, they can stay without a parent, give the kids something to do so they’re not at home, just sitting there,” said Emanuel Dickson, recreation coordinator, City of Borger.

The facility only charges $2 per person and provides access to the gym and gaming stations.

“I think that there are a lot of kids who are stuck in their phones, and I think that whenever they come out in the sun like this and have a good time with everyone, it kind of helps with, you know, the depression and stuff that we see in a lot of kids my age these days. That develops from a younger age whenever you’re too invested into those things, social media. So coming out and just having a good time with your friends, it really changes that,” says Jody Holt, head lifeguard, Borger Youth Center.

Holt continues to say that the Youth Center really helps give a better look on society.

“My main reason I have this job, I love the community. I mean, I grew up coming to this pool all the time as little kids, seeing how it’s changed. It’s it’s really a awesome thing that we can give back to the community and have a place for them to kind of escape, you know, the bad things and maybe they have problems with their family or whatever, you know, this is a place that they can come and just chill and have some safe fun,” said Holt.

The Youth Center gives everyone a chance to come out and have fun.

“You know, take that load off, that stress you’ve been having, you know and enjoy your family and friends,” said Dickson.

