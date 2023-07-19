Who's Hiring?
One More Day of Triple Digits

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see highs crack 100 one more time today, with sunshine for most of the day. However, we will see a slight storm chance enter the region late today into tonight. These storms look to favor the northwest part of the area, but nothing severe is expected. Temperatures look to cool down drastically through the rest of the week, where we’ll only see highs in the low to mid 80′s on Friday. Storm chances will stick around for several days, but so outbreaks of severity are expected.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

