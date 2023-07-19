Iron Horse Shoot Out motorcycle competition kicks off Friday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Iron Horse Shoot Out motorcycle competition hosted by the Amarillo Police Department kicks off this Friday.

The competition runs from Friday to Saturday at the Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot, located at 401 S. Grand St. The activities start at 8:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

During those days, law enforcement officers and civilian riders will show off the motorcycle skills and participate in a training challenge.

Along with the riders taking to the track, there are also raffles, dinner and more activities. For a full list of the scheduled activities, click here.

All proceeds from this second annual competition will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

The competition is free to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food and chairs.

