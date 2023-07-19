Heat Relief

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
It’s still toasty out there for the rest of your Wednesday today, but relief is on the way! At the time of writing, showers and storms are building up in northeastern New Mexico, and are expected to move south/southeast this evening into tonight. Now, we may not see them push very far south, however, they could get a stationary boundary to push south, meaning cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Rain chances look to roll in for the next several evenings, to varying degrees.

