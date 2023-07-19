Who's Hiring?
Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch robbed, police investigating

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum...
(WECT)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Education Credit Union Plum Creek Branch.

Education Credit Union released information on the robbery, saying around 12:00 p.m. an undetermined amount of money was taken from the bank.

The bank’s release states, “We would like to reassure the community that our employees are safe and the location is secure. Additionally, we want to reassure our members that all deposits are federally insured against loss.”

The police investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

