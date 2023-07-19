Who's Hiring?
Diminishing Heat

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hot conditions will dominate again today with most areas hitting triple digits again this afternoon. The pattern begins to change tonight, however, as rain chances return to much of the area as thunderstorm activity moves our way from the mountains. Tomorrow will not be as hot with highs staying in the mid 90s as high pressure backs away for a few days. A cool front will bring milder weather for Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the 80s. Scattered evening storms can be expected for the next few evenings.

